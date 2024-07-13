Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,732 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

