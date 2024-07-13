Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 297.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $46.42 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

