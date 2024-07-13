Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,004,000 after buying an additional 343,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,709,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,552,000 after purchasing an additional 196,517 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 864,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 172,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 524,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 110,330 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.70.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

