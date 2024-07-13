Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,321,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,675,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,415,000 after buying an additional 1,216,522 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,900,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 1,159,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,335,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after buying an additional 1,027,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $24.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. Analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Organon & Co.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.