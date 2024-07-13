Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $53,000 Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,995,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after buying an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 6,368.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 193,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after buying an additional 190,794 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,247,000 after acquiring an additional 178,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $12,398,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. Timken’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

