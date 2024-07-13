Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 531.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE EL opened at $103.36 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $194.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

