Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 139.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Paramount Group Stock Up 3.0 %

PGRE opened at $5.10 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.07%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

