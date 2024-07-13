Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 304.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 368.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 131,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 103,069 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 297.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 110,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 82,536 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 292.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 129,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average is $94.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

