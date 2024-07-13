Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $74,000 in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:GGME)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:GGME – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Separately, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GGME opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

The Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (GGME) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX World AC NexGen Media index. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive a majority of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

