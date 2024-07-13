Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $4.00 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $589.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

