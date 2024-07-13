Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,122 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 157.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $58.33.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

