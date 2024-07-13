Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,659 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 586.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.49.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

