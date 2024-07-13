Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Copart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 116.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,718,000 after buying an additional 7,956,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

