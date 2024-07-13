Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 861 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Devon Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 157,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 91,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

