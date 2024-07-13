Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 294 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 147,506 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,906,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 187.4% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 65,037 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter.

IYK opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $68.70.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

