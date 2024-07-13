Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 51,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $951,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 627,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,982,000 after buying an additional 177,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $192.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

