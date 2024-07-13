Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,906,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,318 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,005,000 after purchasing an additional 702,360 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,181,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,983,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.