Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,122,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,643,000 after purchasing an additional 111,837 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.50.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

