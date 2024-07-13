Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 2,035 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in eBay by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 541,384 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after buying an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.19 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

