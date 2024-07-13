Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$41.00 at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$37.60.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE:MFC opened at C$37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.83. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$37.46. The company has a current ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.13 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.6078629 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. In other news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$1,714,560.00. Also, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34. Insiders have sold 157,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,706 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

