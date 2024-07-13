Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.97.

Shares of MRO opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

