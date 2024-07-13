Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Cut by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Masco by 4,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

Shares of MAS opened at $70.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

