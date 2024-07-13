Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

MAS stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $122,144,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,363,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $78,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after purchasing an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,391,000 after purchasing an additional 551,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

