Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MAS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.46.

Get Masco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

Masco Stock Up 2.2 %

Masco stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $122,144,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth about $82,363,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $78,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 55.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,391,000 after acquiring an additional 551,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.