MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in MasTec by 891.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 69,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MTZ. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.23.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.36. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -769.07 and a beta of 1.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

