Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,229,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Visa worth $622,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,631,000. Dagco Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 749.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Visa by 14.6% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.44.

NYSE:V opened at $265.61 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.90. The firm has a market cap of $485.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

