Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.1 billion-$33.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.4 billion.

Shares of MDT opened at $77.95 on Friday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a sell rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.09.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

