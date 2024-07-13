MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.33.

MEG Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

MEG stock opened at C$28.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$22.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.33. The stock has a market cap of C$7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

