Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 194.4% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $10,183,000. Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 93.2% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.64.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total transaction of $291,675.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,853,183.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total value of $291,675.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,853,183.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,060,559 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $498.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.56 and its 200-day moving average is $466.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

