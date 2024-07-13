Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Boosted by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,616 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 836.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 843 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of META opened at $498.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.