MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in June

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGF opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 315,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

