MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.53.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.6 %

MGM opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 510.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.