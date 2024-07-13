MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
