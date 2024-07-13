Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $465.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $470.86.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $453.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.77. Microsoft has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1,290.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 180 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

