MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $1,305.72

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,305.72, but opened at $1,396.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,411.50, with a volume of 485,894 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Maxim Group raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.67.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,467.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,172.69.

Shares of MicroStrategy are scheduled to split on Thursday, August 8th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total value of $6,005,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,336,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401,071 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after buying an additional 232,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,990,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,892,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.