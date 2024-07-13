Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Sells $210,051.64 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $210,051.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 911,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,155,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jon Congleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Jon Congleton sold 16,229 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $203,187.08.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Jon Congleton sold 16,607 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $212,071.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MLYS opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.97. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MLYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

