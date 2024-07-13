Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,378 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $70.73 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.