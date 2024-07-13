Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $4.58 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 207.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $69.24 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $556.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

