Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 2,309 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 528.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $1,246,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $15,372,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $359.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

