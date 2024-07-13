MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.86.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKS Instruments stock opened at $143.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,966,000 after purchasing an additional 581,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,102,000 after buying an additional 1,260,792 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,157,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,099,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $117,672,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.