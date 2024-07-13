Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $1,756,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,269,015 shares in the company, valued at $265,656,276.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $1,908,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $2,268,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,901,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $1,909,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,825,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $1,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $1,550,700.00.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after acquiring an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

