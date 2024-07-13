monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.83.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $231.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $251.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.09.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,521,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,086,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth approximately $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 2,851.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,818,000 after buying an additional 332,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,689,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

