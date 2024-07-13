Morgan Stanley Increases PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $32.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.53.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $33.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,323 shares of company stock valued at $873,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 958.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 65,226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,465,000 after buying an additional 2,649,824 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 129.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,945,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,058,000 after acquiring an additional 393,012 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

