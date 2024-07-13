Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mplx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Get Mplx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPLX

Mplx Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,253,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Mplx by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 639,851 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,200,000 after purchasing an additional 574,737 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Mplx by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,740,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Mplx by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.