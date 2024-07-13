MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.29.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.6 %

MTY opened at C$47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$42.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

