MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTY. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.29.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTY

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.6 %

MTY opened at C$47.15 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$42.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.