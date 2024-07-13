MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTY. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTY

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.6 %

MTY opened at C$47.15 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$42.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.