Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 92.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

VMI opened at $276.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $289.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.61.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

