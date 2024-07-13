Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.11.

EPAM stock opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

