Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,681,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.8 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.