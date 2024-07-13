Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SLM by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

